FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
One World recalls snow blowers over fire hazard
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
April 26, 2016 / 7:05 PM / a year ago

One World recalls snow blowers over fire hazard

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - One World Technologies Inc is recalling about 670 Ryobi snow blowers because they can overheat and cause a fire, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said on Tuesday.

The recall by the Anderson, South Carolina importer of the machines came after two reports of the snow blowers overheating. One consumer saw flames in the machine, though no injuries or property damage has been reported, the commission said in a statement.

One World is recalling about 300 Ryobi 40-Volt Brushless Snow Blowers in the United States and roughly 370 in Canada, the statement said.

The machines were sold online by Home Depot from November through February for about $280 for the unit alone and for $350 as part of a kit that included a battery and charger.

The snow blowers were made by China’s Techtronic Industries (Dongguan) Co Ltd, the statement said.

The commission website carries recall information supplied to the agency by companies carrying out recalls.

Reporting by Ian Simpson; editing by Andrew Hay

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.