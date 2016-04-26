FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
One World recalls snow blowers over fire hazard
Sections
Featured
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
California wildfires
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
April 26, 2016 / 7:05 PM / in a year

One World recalls snow blowers over fire hazard

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - One World Technologies Inc is recalling about 670 Ryobi snow blowers because they can overheat and cause a fire, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said on Tuesday.

The recall by the Anderson, South Carolina importer of the machines came after two reports of the snow blowers overheating. One consumer saw flames in the machine, though no injuries or property damage has been reported, the commission said in a statement.

One World is recalling about 300 Ryobi 40-Volt Brushless Snow Blowers in the United States and roughly 370 in Canada, the statement said.

The machines were sold online by Home Depot from November through February for about $280 for the unit alone and for $350 as part of a kit that included a battery and charger.

The snow blowers were made by China’s Techtronic Industries (Dongguan) Co Ltd, the statement said.

The commission website carries recall information supplied to the agency by companies carrying out recalls.

Reporting by Ian Simpson; editing by Andrew Hay

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.