One World recalls snow blowers over fire hazard

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - One World Technologies Inc is recalling about 670 Ryobi snow blowers because they can overheat and cause a fire, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said on Tuesday.

The recall by the Anderson, South Carolina importer of the machines came after two reports of the snow blowers overheating. One consumer saw flames in the machine, though no injuries or property damage has been reported, the commission said in a statement.

One World is recalling about 300 Ryobi 40-Volt Brushless Snow Blowers in the United States and roughly 370 in Canada, the statement said.

The machines were sold online by Home Depot from November through February for about $280 for the unit alone and for $350 as part of a kit that included a battery and charger.

The snow blowers were made by China’s Techtronic Industries (Dongguan) Co Ltd, the statement said.

