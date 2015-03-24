Amy's Kitchen recalls spinach products over listeria concerns

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Amy’s Kitchen Inc is recalling about 74,000 cases of products that might contain organic spinach contaminated with listeria, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said.

One of the Petaluma, California, company’s suppliers may have provided organic spinach that might have listeria, the FDA said in a statement on its website.

The recalled products were distributed to stores nationwide in the United States and in Canada. Amy’s Kitchen is not aware of any illness connected to the products, the Sunday statement said.

The recall comprises about 20 products ranging from vegetable lasagna to spinach pizza. They were produced from January to March.

Listeria monocytogenes bacteria causes fever and muscle aches and is potentially fatal. It is a threat mainly to older adults, pregnant women, newborns and adults with weak immunity.