Graco recalls nearly 5 million strollers after finger injuries

(Reuters) - Graco Children’s Products is recalling nearly 5 million strollers that have folding hinges on the sides after reports of 11 finger injuries including six fingertip amputations, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said on Thursday.

The recall covers about 4.7 million strollers in the United States, 202,000 in Canada and 10,300 in Mexico that were made since August 2000, Graco and the commission said.

The strollers have an external sliding fold-lock hinge on each side that can pinch a child’s finger, the commission said. Graco said it is offering free hinge covers.

The recall covers Graco and Century-branded strollers with the model names Aspen, Breeze, Capri, Cirrus, Glider, Kite, LiteRider, Sierra, Solara, Sterling and TravelMate.

Nearly 85 percent of the strollers were sold more than seven years ago, said Graco, a part of Newell Rubbermaid Inc.

Consumers can contact Graco Children’s Products at 800-345-4109 or online at www.gracobaby.com for details.