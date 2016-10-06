FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Summer Infant recalls baby bathtubs over accident fears
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Health News
October 6, 2016 / 8:10 PM / a year ago

Summer Infant recalls baby bathtubs over accident fears

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Summer Infant Inc is recalling 86,000 infant bathtubs after 91 reports involving fabric slings, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said on Thursday.

The recall by the Woonsocket, Rhode Island, company covers Lil' Luxuries Whirlpool, Bubbling Spa and Shower, which includes fabric slings used to hold infants, the commission said in a statement.

The sling fits on a plastic frame and lacks an attachment clip to hold the sling's headrest to the frame, it said.

The agency said that it and Summer Infant had received 11 reports of infants who received a bump to the head.

The bathtubs were made in China and sold at stores from October 2012 to October 2013 for about $60.

Reporting by Ian Simpson; Editing by Steve Orlofsky

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.