WASHINGTON Summer Infant Inc is recalling 86,000 infant bathtubs after 91 reports involving fabric slings, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said on Thursday.

The recall by the Woonsocket, Rhode Island, company covers Lil' Luxuries Whirlpool, Bubbling Spa and Shower, which includes fabric slings used to hold infants, the commission said in a statement.

The sling fits on a plastic frame and lacks an attachment clip to hold the sling's headrest to the frame, it said.

The agency said that it and Summer Infant had received 11 reports of infants who received a bump to the head.

The bathtubs were made in China and sold at stores from October 2012 to October 2013 for about $60.

(Reporting by Ian Simpson; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)