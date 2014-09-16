IKEA recalls children's swing because of fall risk

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Swedish furniture retailer IKEA Group is recalling about 2,300 GUNGGUNG swings after a child broke a leg when a fitting broke, the Consumer Product Safety Commission said on Tuesday.

The swing is designed for indoor and outdoor use by children ages 3 to 7. It is made of green fabric and hangs from a plastic suspension fitting attached to steel hooks, the commission said in a statement.

There have been four reports of the fittings breaking, comprising one in Germany, two in Austria and one in Canada. In one incident a child fell and broke a leg, it said.

The recall involves 2,000 swings in the United States and 300 in Canada. The swings were sold at IKEA stores and online from June to August for $20 and were made in Vietnam.