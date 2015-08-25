FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Osram Sylvania recalls LED lamps amid reports of overheating
August 25, 2015

Osram Sylvania recalls LED lamps amid reports of overheating

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Osram Sylvania Inc is recalling about 55,000 T8 LED lamps after receiving 34 reports of overheating and melting, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said on Tuesday.

The recall by the Danvers, Massachusetts, company covers SubstiTUBE T8 LED lamps. About 46,300 were sold in the United States and 8,700 in Canada, the commission said in a statement.

The company, a unit of Germany’s Osram Licht <AG OSRn.DE>, has received no reports of injuries, according to the statement.

The South Korean-made lamps were sold at Osram Sylvania distributors between December 2014 and May 2015.

Reporting by Ian Simpson; Editing by Susan Heavey

