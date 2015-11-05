T3 recalls curling irons in U.S. over burn risk

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - T3 Micro Inc is recalling about 8,400 hair-curling irons because they can pose a burn risk to users, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said on Thursday.

The Venice, California, company is recalling its Twirl 360 Motion-Sensing Auto-Rotating 1.25 inch Curling Irons after 130 reports of loose or detached clamps and two reports of minor burns, the commission said in a statement.

The detached clamps can pose a burn hazard to customers, it said.

The irons were sold at Nordstrom and Sephora stores and beauty supply distributors from December 2014 through October for about $230. They were made in China.