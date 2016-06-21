FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 21, 2016 / 7:15 PM / a year ago

Mayborn recalls Tommee Tippee warmers in U.S., fire hazard cited

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Mayborn USA Inc is recalling about 255,000 Tommee Tippee electric bottle and food warmers because they pose a fire hazard, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said on Tuesday.

The Norwood, Massachusetts, company has received six reports of the Closer to Nature warmers overheating, melting, smoking and catching fire, which resulted in $16,000 in damage, the commission said in a statement.

The China-made electric warmers were sold at a number of retailers and online from July 2011 to April 2016. They cost about $21 for the individual food and bottle warmer and about $120 for the starter kit or newborn set, the statement said.

Mayborn Group, the U.S. company's parent, was sold by British private equity firm 3i Group Plc to China's Shanghai Jahwa United Co in April.

Reporting by Ian Simpson; Editing by Bill Rigby

