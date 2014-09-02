FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tray Vous recalls stroller trays because of strangulation risk
September 2, 2014 / 6:20 PM / 3 years ago

Tray Vous recalls stroller trays because of strangulation risk

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Tray Vous LLC is recalling snack and activity trays for strollers because of a strangulation risk for children, the Consumer Product Safety Commission said on Tuesday.

The opening between the tray and the stroller seat allows a child’s body to pass through but could trap a child’s head, the commission said in a statement.

The recall by the San Diego company covers about 770 trays in the United States and 90 in Canada, as well as connectors. No incidents or injuries have been reported, it said.

The trays were sold at Dainty Baby in New York and other stores nationwide, as well as at online sites. They were for sale from May 2011 to June 2012 for about $50.

The trays were made in China and Taiwan.

Reporting by Ian Simpson; Editing by Dan Grebler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
