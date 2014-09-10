FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Coleman recalls inflatable tubes after skin irritation reports
September 10, 2014

Coleman recalls inflatable tubes after skin irritation reports

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Coleman Co Inc is recalling about 20,500 Sevylor brand inflatable flotation tubes because of the risk of skin irritation, the Consumer Product Safety Commission said on Wednesday.

The Sevylor brand River Racer tubes were sold at Walmart stores and online from January to July for about $25, the commission said in a statement.

The Wichita, Kansas, company has received 24 reports of skin irritation after contact with the rubber tube, it said. The tubes were made in China.

Reporting by Ian Simpson; Editing by Susan Heavey

