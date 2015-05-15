Wisconsin plant recalls nearly 2,200 pounds of chicken

(Reuters) - A northwestern Wisconsin processing plant has recalled nearly 2,200 pounds of chicken that a routine inspection found may have been contaminated by a disinfectant, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said on Friday.

AA Poultry Processing in Ridgeland, Wisconsin, recalled 2,191 pounds of chicken and 21 pounds of turkey produced from May 4 to May 11, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food, Safety and Inspection Service said.

The chicken and turkey was processed and returned to 10 farmers, who have been notified and have reported no problems or illnesses, according to Audrey Martin, a co-owner of the processing plant. The meat was intended for private use.