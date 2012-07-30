Red Sox 1912 World Series trophy up for auction

BOSTON (Reuters) - The trophy the Boston Red Sox won for their 1912 World Series victory over the former New York Giants is scheduled to be auctioned off in Baltimore on Thursday night.

The silver trophy, which has attracted a $120,000 bid on Heritage Auctions’ Web site, is one of four the major league baseball team won between 1912 and 1918 before an 86-year slump the team ended in 2004 with a victory over the New York Yankees.

“I loved having this in my living room,” said Robert Fraser, a 52-year-old Westwood, New Jersey-based real estate agent who has owned the trophy since 2007.

Fraser said he decided to sell the trophy, which Heritage estimated was worth $300,000, after being aggressively courted by auctioneers as the 100th anniversary of the win approached.

The Dallas-based collectibles auction house earlier this year sold for $418,250 a relic from the less-glorious Red Sox era - the baseball that went through first baseman Bill Buckner’s legs during game six of the 1986 World Series, allowing the New York Mets to win that matchup.

While he lives in the New York metropolitan area, Fraser said he roots for the Red Sox, rather than the Mets or Yankees.

“I guess I’ve always liked the underdog,” he said.