U.S. refineries start to absorb surplus crude stocks: Kemp

LONDON (Reuters) - U.S. refiners have come back unusually early from the maintenance season to maximize throughput of cheap crude and turn it into valuable products in time for the summer driving demand surge.

Refinery run rates normally begin to rise around now as maintenance ends and refineries come back online, but this year production is rising unusually early and fast.

Increased runs are helping to limit the build up of crude inventories in commercial storage, boosting near-dated oil futures and flattening the forward curve, especially for the U.S. oil benchmark WTI.

U.S. refineries processed an average of 16.212 million barrels per day (bpd) last week compared with an average of just 14.767 million at the corresponding point over the previous ten years.

Crude processing has risen by almost 1.1 million bpd in six weeks and is only 414,000 bpd below the all-time high set last summer, according to an analysis of data published by the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

Refinery throughput would not normally reach such high levels until mid-summer, when vacation driving pushes gasoline demand to its annual peak (link.reuters.com/pur54w).

But the wide margin between the cost of crude (tied to domestic benchmark WTI) and price of finished fuels (linked to international marker Brent) has given refineries an incentive to process as much as possible.

Increased runs coupled with a downturn in oil drilling may finally be absorbing the oversupply of crude in the U.S. market. Crude stockpiles rose last week by just 1.3 million barrels, the smallest weekly build so far in 2015.

Strong refinery runs do not, yet, appear to be causing an unusual build up in the stock of fuels like gasoline and diesel. Product stocks are high but behaving normally for the time of year (link.reuters.com/sur54w).

Domestic demand especially for gasoline is increasing as a result of the strengthening economy and lower fuel prices which are encouraging increased driving.

And U.S. refiners continue to export large volumes of gasoline and especially diesel to the Americas, Europe and Asia, extending a push into new markets that began in the recession.

The whole constellation of crude and product spreads is changing.

Prices for crudes delivered in the near term, for example June 2015, are getting stronger compared with prices for deferred delivery, for example December 2015.

The discount for Brent delivered in June rather than December has shrunk to around $3.70 per barrel compared with $5.50 in mid-February.

The near-term price of U.S. crude is rebounding even faster. The discount for June deliveries compared with December has shrunk to a little over $3 per barrel, compared with more than $6 just four weeks ago.

As a result, the difference between U.S. crude prices and Brent has almost halved from $10 in mid-February to just $5.40 on Thursday.

And the gross margin for turning U.S. crude into gasoline, which surged from 40 cents a gallon in January to as much as 70 cents in February, has shrunk to around 56 cents currently.

Gross margins nevertheless remain high (and net margins benefit from cheaper fuel costs) implying refiners still have a strong incentive to process as much crude as possible and should help draw down excess crude stocks over the next few months.