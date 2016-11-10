U.S. refinery margins rise in all five regions: Credit Suisse

(Reuters) - Refining margins rose in all five U.S. regional petroleum districts in the week ended Nov. 4, Credit Suisse said in a weekly report on Wednesday.

Margins in the West Coast (Alaska North Slope) region rose the most, increasing $3.57 to $24.93 per barrel, followed by the Rockies (West Texas Intermediate) region, with a rise of $2.99 to $29.95 per barrel.

Margins in the East Coast (Brent) region were up $1.53 at $13.00 per barrel, while Gulf Coast (Light Louisiana Sweet) region margins rose 31 cents to $11.54 per barrel.

Midwest (West Texas Intermediate) region margins were up 14 cents to $9.97 per barrel.