3 months ago
U.S. refinery margins up in four of five regions: Credit Suisse
#Commodities
May 24, 2017 / 8:52 PM / 3 months ago

U.S. refinery margins up in four of five regions: Credit Suisse

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Refining margins rose in four of five U.S. regional petroleum districts in the week ended May 19, Credit Suisse said in a weekly report on Wednesday.

Margins in the West Coast (Alaska North Slope) region rose the most, up $1.45 to $22.24 per barrel, followed by the East Coast (Brent) region, which rose $0.66 to $9.90 per barrel.

In the Gulf Coast (Light Louisiana Sweet) region, margins gained $0.48 last week to $12.84 a barrel, while Midwest (West Texas Intermediate) region margins were up $0.47 to $15.02 per barrel.

In the Rockies (West Texas Intermediate) region, margins were down $0.21 at $27.13 per barrel.

Reporting By Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Chris Reese

