3 months ago
U.S. refinery margins rise in four of five regions -Credit Suisse
#Commodities
June 1, 2017 / 9:25 PM / 3 months ago

U.S. refinery margins rise in four of five regions -Credit Suisse

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Refining margins rose in four of five U.S. regional petroleum districts in the week ended May 26, Credit Suisse said in a weekly report on Thursday.

Margins in the Rockies (West Texas Intermediate) region rose the most, up $4.21 to $30.02 per barrel, followed by the Gulf Coast (Light Louisiana Sweet) region, which rose $0.95 to $13.78 per barrel.

In the Midwest (West Texas Intermediate) region, margins gained $0.93 last week to $15.95 a barrel, while East Coast (Brent) region margins were up $0.63 to $10.57 per barrel.

In the West Coast (Alaska North Slope) region, margins were down $1.02 at $21.23 per barrel.

Reporting by Apeksha Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by James Dalgleish

