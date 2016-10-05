FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. refinery margins rise in three of five regions: Credit Suisse
October 5, 2016 / 8:36 PM / a year ago

U.S. refinery margins rise in three of five regions: Credit Suisse

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The logo of Swiss bank Credit Suisse is seen at a branch office in Zurich, Switzerland July 28, 2016.Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo

(Reuters) - Refining margins rose in three of the five U.S. regional petroleum districts in the week ended Sept. 30, Credit Suisse said in a weekly report on Wednesday.

Margins in the West Coast (Alaska North Slope) region rose the most, jumping $2.29 to $23.74 per barrel, followed by the Gulf Coast (Light Louisiana Sweet) region, with an increase of $1.11 to $13.00 per barrel.

Margins in the East Coast (Brent) region rose 41 cents to $11.33 per barrel.

The Rockies (West Texas Intermediate) region margins were down $1.22 at $23.61 per barrel, while the Midwest (West Texas Intermediate) region margins fell two cents to $15.70 per barrel.

Reporting by Harshith Aranya in Bengaluru; Editing by Alan Crosby

