U.S. refinery margins fall in four of five regions: Credit Suisse

(Reuters) - Refining margins fell in four of the five U.S. regional petroleum districts in the week ended Oct. 14, Credit Suisse said in a weekly report on Wednesday.

Margins in the Midwest (West Texas Intermediate) region fell the most, falling $4.76 to $11.68 per barrel, followed by the Gulf Coast (Light Louisiana Sweet) region, with a decrease of $1.40 to $11.36 per barrel.

Margins in the East Coast (Brent) region were down 92 cents at $9.87 per barrel.

West Coast (Alaska North Slope) region margins were down 28 cents at $20.35 per barrel, while Rockies (West Texas Intermediate) region margins rose 87 cents to $24.92 per barrel.