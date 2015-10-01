U.S. consumer agency says auto finance company to pay consumers $44.1 million

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau said on Thursday it ordered an indirect auto finance company, Westlake Services, and its auto title lending subsidiary, Wilshire Consumer Credit, to pay consumers $44.1 million in relief for illegal debt collection tactics.

The federal agency said it found the lenders pressured borrowers with illegal threats and phony caller IDs. It said they also falsely threatened to refer borrowers for investigation or criminal investigation.

The organizations will pay approximately $25.8 million in cash and then provide the remainder of the relief as balance reductions, the CFPB said.