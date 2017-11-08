U.S. lawmakers introduce bipartisan bills on foreign investment amid China worries

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A bipartisan group of lawmakers in the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives introduced bills on Wednesday to toughen U.S. foreign investment rules amid growing concern about Chinese deals.

U.S. 100 dollar banknotes and Chinese 100 yuan banknotes are seen in this picture illustration in Beijing, China, January 21, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Lee/Illustration/File Photo

Senator John Cornyn, a member of the Republican leadership who is on the Senate Intelligence Committee, introduced a Senate bill to broaden the government’s power to stop foreign purchases of U.S. firms by strengthening the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS).

Rep. Robert Pittenger, a North Carolina Republican, introduced an identical bill in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Both bills have Republican and Democratic co-sponsors.