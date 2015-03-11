FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
FTC targets DirecTV over advertised discount service
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Equifax says web server vulnerability led to hack
Cyber Risk
Equifax says web server vulnerability led to hack
China takes aim at high-end solar market
Energy & Environment
China takes aim at high-end solar market
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Breakingviews
March 11, 2015 / 4:18 PM / 3 years ago

FTC targets DirecTV over advertised discount service

Elvina Nawaguna

2 Min Read

A DirecTV satellite dish is seen on a residential home in Encinitas, California November 5, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. regulators on Wednesday filed a complaint against satellite television provider DirecTV for what they called deceptive advertising for a 12-month discounted service that did not make it clear that consumers’ costs would later rise.

The Federal Trade Commission said that the nation’s largest provider of satellite TV services did not clearly disclose to customers that the discounted program required a two-year contract, and that prices could spike by as much as $45 per month in the second year.

“DirecTV sought to lock customers into longer and more expensive contracts and premium packages that were not adequately disclosed,” FTC Chairwoman Edith Ramirez said in a statement. “It’s a bedrock principle that the key terms of an offer to a consumer must be clear and conspicuous, not hidden in fine print.”

The complaint, filed the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California in San Francisco, is seeking a court order to stop DirecTV from the “allegedly illegal conduct,” and is also pursuing monetary compensation for affected customers.

It did not say how much money the FTC was seeking.

Reporting by Elvina Nawaguna; Editing by Susan Heavey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.