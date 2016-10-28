VW says 1.23 million diesel cars have been refitted with software update
BERLIN Volkswagen said it has refitted 1.23 million diesel cars with a software update on pollution control systems as it pushes steps to overcome its emissions scandal.
WASHINGTON Fayez Sarofim, who is on the Kinder Morgan (KMI.N) board of directors, has agreed to pay a $720,000 civil penalty for failing to report the purchase of voting securities of Kinder Morgan and Kemper Corporation (KMPR.N) to antitrust enforcers, the Justice Department said on Friday.
Sarofim, who is also chairman of Fayez Sarofim & Co investment advisers, bought the Kinder Morgan securities in 2001, 2006 and 2012, and the Kemper Corp securities in 2007, the department said.
Big mergers and large share purchases must be reported to the Federal Trade Commission, which works with the Justice Department to ensure that the transactions are legal under antitrust law.
Sarofim could not immediately be reached for comment.
(Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Dan Grebler)
BERLIN Volkswagen said it has refitted 1.23 million diesel cars with a software update on pollution control systems as it pushes steps to overcome its emissions scandal.
The court-appointed trustee liquidating Bernard Madoff's firm said on Friday he has reached a settlement with the family of late Beverly Hills money manager Stanley Chais that will provide more than $277 million to victims of Madoff's Ponzi scheme.
DETROIT BMW is recalling about 136,000 vehicles registered in the United States for a fuel pump problem that could cause stalling, according to a filing with U.S. safety regulators.