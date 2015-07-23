FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Student aid website operator to pay $5.2 million over billing scheme: U.S. regulator
July 23, 2015 / 5:16 PM / 2 years ago

Student aid website operator to pay $5.2 million over billing scheme: U.S. regulator

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau on Thursday said it fined Student Financial Aid Services Inc $5.2 million for illegal billing practices, including imposing undisclosed recurring charges on consumers.

The California-based company operated websites that helped consumers apply for government financial aid. The sites were not at that time affiliated with the federal government, the CFPB said. The company neither admitted nor denied the allegations.

Reporting by Emily Stephenson; Editing by Lisa Lambert

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
