FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Senator Reid recuperating after eye surgery: aide
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Politics
January 26, 2015 / 10:42 PM / 3 years ago

Senator Reid recuperating after eye surgery: aide

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Harry Reid (D-NV) departs at the end of a news conference in his office at the U.S. Capitol in Washington January 22, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Democratic leader Harry Reid on Monday was released from a Washington hospital following 3-1/2 hours of surgery to repair injuries to his eye and broken facial bones stemming from a New Year’s Day accident.

A spokesman for the 75-year-old Nevada senator said the surgery was successful in removing a blood clot and additional blood from his right eye and repairing facial bones.

The spokesman said it was not yet known whether Reid would regain vision in his eye, which was damaged during an accident involving exercise equipment.

The spokesman said Reid will recuperate at home this week.

Reporting by Richard Cowan; Editing by Dan Grebler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.