Oklahoma probes skeletal remains for link to family missing four years
November 18, 2013 / 9:30 PM / 4 years ago

Oklahoma probes skeletal remains for link to family missing four years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Three sets of skeletal remains discovered in rural Oklahoma over the weekend may be tied to a 2009 case in which two adults and a child went missing, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said on Monday.

The remains, discovered by deer hunters near Quinton, 125 miles east of Oklahoma City, were of two adults and a child, police said.

Police said they are investigating whether the remains belong to Bobby and Sherilynn Jamison and their daughter Madyson who disappeared near Red Oak in 2009 when they went to look at a property.

The family’s pickup truck was later discovered with their dog, still alive, and $30,000 in cash inside.

The skeletal remains were found near where the abandoned vehicle was spotted about four years ago.

“We began an exhaustive search of the area, which includes very rough terrain,” said Gary Perkinson, assistant special agent in charge with the state’s bureau of investigation.

Reporting by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Leslie Adler

