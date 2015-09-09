FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. regulators' biofuels plan to cost at the pump: industry study
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Environment
September 9, 2015 / 2:36 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. regulators' biofuels plan to cost at the pump: industry study

Chris Prentice

2 Min Read

A biodiesel filling station is seen at Dogpatch Biofuels in San Francisco, California January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. government’s proposal for biofuels use will hit consumers at the pump, according a study prepared for an oil group, just months after regulators refuted similar claims and as pressure mounts ahead of a deadline to finalize the plan.

The targeted volumes of ethanol use for 2015 and 2016 are impossible to achieve and will cause “severe economic harm,” said National Economic Research Associates (NERA) in a study commissioned by the American Petroleum Institute on the potential costs of the Environmental Protection Agency proposal due to be finalized by November 30.

The study echoes a 2012 report from the same consultancy examining the impacts of the controversial Renewable Fuel Standard program and comes just months after EPA dealt a blow to the oil lobby by saying the program does not increase consumer costs or net costs to refiners.

EPA in late May disappointed both the corn and oil industries with targets for biofuels use through 2016. Producers of corn-based ethanol criticized the proposal for falling short of a 2007 law and oil companies said the volumes pushed into the “blend wall” - the saturation point at which biofuels cannot be blended into the fuel stream without major infrastructure change.

Lobbying pressure is mounting ahead of a November deadline after years of delays that both industries have criticized for causing uncertainty.

For a link to the full study, click here: bit.ly/1KZRU3b

Reporting by Chris Prentice; Editing by Diane Craft

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.