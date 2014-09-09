FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Pilot killed at Reno Air Races, scene of 2011 crash
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
WORLD
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
September 9, 2014 / 5:15 PM / 3 years ago

Pilot killed at Reno Air Races, scene of 2011 crash

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - A veteran pilot died when he crashed during qualifying for the National Championship Air Races, official said on Tuesday in Reno, where 11 people were killed in 2011 when a World War Two-era plane slammed into the ground near the grandstand.

Retired Air Force fighter pilot Lee Behel, 64, was killed on Monday afternoon when his Osprey GP-5 Sweet Dreams racing plane crashed at Reno-Stead Airport, event officials said in a written statement. No other injuries were reported.

“Lee was a very talented pilot but, more importantly, an enthusiastic and compassionate friend and the entire Air Race family will miss him deeply,” Mike Major, chairman of the Reno Air Racing Association, said in the statement.

”This is a difficult day for all of us and our thoughts and prayers are with Lee’s family and friends,” Major said.

The cause of the accident will be investigated by the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board, according to race officials.

Qualifying resumed on Tuesday morning ahead of the official opening of the event on Wednesday, which was expected to include a tribute to Behel.

In 2011, 74-year-old pilot Jimmy Leeward lost control of his vintage P-51 Mustang and crashed in front of the grandstand, killing himself and 10 spectators, raising questions over the safety of such events.

Reporting by Dan Whitcomb; editing by Gunna Dickson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.