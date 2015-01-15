FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Republicans tap Senate newcomer Ernst for State of Union response
#Politics
January 15, 2015 / 9:07 PM / 3 years ago

Republicans tap Senate newcomer Ernst for State of Union response

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Joni Ernst, a brash new Republican senator from Iowa, will deliver her party’s response to President Barack Obama’s State of the Union address on Tuesday, Republican congressional leaders said.

Ernst, elected in November to a seat previously held by a Democrat, is best known for a campaign commercial that touted her farm experience castrating hogs and a promise to “make ‘em squeal” in Washington by cutting spending and regulations.

Ernst is the first woman elected to federal office from Iowa, the first female combat veteran to serve in the U.S. Senate, and will now be the first first-year senator to give the Republican response.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Thursday that Ernst will tout Republicans’ agenda, including approval of the Keystone XL pipeline, action to block Obama’s immigration orders, road and infrastructure investment, tax reform and alternatives to Obama’s healthcare reforms.

”Joni understands that middle-class Americans want Congress to get back to work and that they want Washington to get refocused on their concerns, instead of those of the political class,” McConnell said.

Reporting By David Lawder; Editing by David Gregorio

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
