VENICE, Louisiana (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Southern Louisiana, under siege from rising sea levels, subsiding land and coastal erosion, is losing thousands of acres of wetlands to the encroaching Gulf of Mexico each year.

Here are some facts about the area and its residents, as well as shorelines under threat across the United States:

SOURCES: Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority of Louisiana, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, LA SAFE (Louisiana's Strategic Adaptations for Future Environments), Nola.com, Internet Movie Database, Reuters, CNN, Washington Post, KATC.com, RoadTripUSA.com

(Reporting by Ellen Wulfhorst, editing by Megan Rowling; Please credit the Thomson Reuters Foundation, the charitable arm of Thomson Reuters, that covers humanitarian news, women's rights, trafficking, property rights, climate change and resilience. Visit news.trust.org)