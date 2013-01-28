NRF sees slower sales growth in 2013

People walk in front of a store advertising sales in New York, December 24, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

(Reuters) - Retail sales should rise 3.4 percent this year, down from 4.2 percent growth in 2012, as higher payroll taxes cut into discretionary spending for consumers, the world’s largest retail trade association said on Monday.

The National Retail Federation forecast includes sales at most traditional retail categories including non-store, auto parts and accessories stores, discounters, department stores, grocery stores, and specialty stores, and excludes sales at automotive dealers, gasoline stations, and restaurants.