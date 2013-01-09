FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Holiday season retail sales rose 2.5 percent: ShopperTrak
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
January 9, 2013 / 3:35 PM / in 5 years

Holiday season retail sales rose 2.5 percent: ShopperTrak

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A woman shops for jeans at a J.C. Penney store in New York November 27, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

(Reuters) - U.S. retail sales rose 2.5 percent during the 2012 holiday season, helped by a late surge in store visits in the days right before Christmas, retail tracking firm ShopperTrak said on Wednesday.

ShopperTrak, which monitors the number of people walking into stores across the United States, said foot traffic also rose 2.5 percent in November and December.

“Heavy discounting by retailers at the end of December led to increases in shopper activity,” ShopperTrak founder Bill Martin said in a statement.

In mid-December, after signs of slowdown in retail sales after the season got off to a strong start at Thanksgiving, ShopperTrak lowered its forecast, calling for sales to increase 2.5 percent from 2011, compared to an earlier forecast of a 3.3 percent jump.

The National Retail Federation, which will publish its holiday sales results next week has forecast an increase of 4.1 percent.

Reporting by Phil Wahba in New York;editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.