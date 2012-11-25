Holiday weekend retail spending up 12.8 percent: NRF

(Reuters) - Earlier Thanksgiving hours and shopping in both stores and online spurred an estimated 12.8 percent increase in U.S. retailers’ sales over the four-day holiday weekend, an industry trade group said on Sunday.

An estimated 139.4 million adults visited U.S. stores and websites from Thanksgiving through Sunday, up from 131 million last year, according to a survey from the National Retail Federation. Total spending for the weekend rose to $59.1 billion from $52.4 billion last year.

When accounting for people who shopped on more than one day, the total number of visits to stores and websites was 247 million, up from 226 million last year.

The average holiday shopper spent $423 this weekend, the National Retail Federation said. That is up from $398 last year.

The survey, conducted Nov 23-24 by BIGinsight for NRF, polled 4,005 consumers and has a margin of error of plus or minus 1.6 percent. The number of shoppers for Sunday is estimated.