5 months ago
Kohl's Corp CEO says retailer needs to change faster
#Business News
March 21, 2017 / 10:37 PM / 5 months ago

Kohl's Corp CEO says retailer needs to change faster

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A sign marks a Kohl's store in Medford, Massachusetts, U.S., February 21, 2017.Brian Snyder

LAS VEGAS (Reuters) - Kohl's Corp's (KSS.N) chief executive officer said on Tuesday the department store operator needs to "change faster" in order to remain a strong competitor to online and brick-and-mortar retailers.

"We aren't as agile as we need to be in order to be a better competitor," CEO Kevin Mansell said at retail conference Shoptalk.

Mansell does not see a smaller store footprint making Kohl's more productive in the future but he does expect stores to become smaller in size over time.

"Having a bigger physical presence is a much better strategy than having less," he said.

Kohl's sales during the holiday quarter fell for the fourth straight quarter. The company has been hurt by a steady rise in online shopping and the growing popularity of off-price retail chains like T.J. Maxx and Marshalls stores, operated by TJX Companies Inc (TJX.N).

Reporting by Nandita Bose in Las Vegas; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

