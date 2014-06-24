FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rhode Island's popular Cliffwalk reopens after Superstorm Sandy
June 24, 2014 / 7:36 PM / 3 years ago

Rhode Island's popular Cliffwalk reopens after Superstorm Sandy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Rhode Island’s popular Cliffwalk officially reopened on Tuesday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, some 20 months after it was heavily damaged and closed due to Superstorm Sandy.

The 3.5-mile walk, which draws some 250,000 visitors a year, lines the rocky shore of Newport, with the surf on one side and late 19-century Gilded Age mansions on the other.

Repairing damages from the October 2012 storm cost more than $5 million, said Rose Amoros, spokeswoman for the Rhode Island Department of Transportation.

One section of the Cliffwalk reopened in the fall, and a small section will reopen next month after further cleanup and landscaping.

One of the most famous features along the Cliffwalk is The Breakers, a 70-room summer cottage that belonged to the Vanderbilt family.

Reporting by Curtis Skinner; Editing by Ellen Wulfhorst and Jonathan Oatis

