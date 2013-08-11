FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Police seek Rhode Island child believed kidnapped after homicides
#U.S.
August 11, 2013 / 5:51 PM / 4 years ago

Police seek Rhode Island child believed kidnapped after homicides

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Authorities in Rhode Island had two men in custody, suspected of murder and the kidnapping of a 2-year-old boy on Sunday, police said.

Malcolm Crowell, 22, is suspected of abducting Isaih Perez, from a house in Johnston, Rhode Island, outside of Providence, where two people were killed before dawn, Johnston Deputy Police Chief Daniel Parrillo said.

Crowell was arrested on Sunday about 20 miles away by police in Fall River, Massachusetts, but the child was not with him, Parrillo said.

Daniel Rodriguez, 23, was also in custody, Parrillo said.

“We have not identified the victims yet, so we really don’t know how the victims, the suspects and the child are all connected,” Parrillo said.

The suspects could face kidnapping and homicide charges, Parrillo said.

A nationwide child-abduction notice, called an Amber Alert, was issued for the boy and local and state officials are working with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Parrillo said.

Reporting by Jonathan Allen in New York and Eric M. Johnson in Austin, Texas; Editing by Ellen Wulfhorst, Cynthia Osterman and Stacey Joyce

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
