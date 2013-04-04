FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Rhode Island police find no evidence of gunman on college campus
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Spanish PM faces crisis after violent secession vote
Spanish PM faces crisis after violent secession vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
April 4, 2013 / 4:21 PM / 4 years ago

Rhode Island police find no evidence of gunman on college campus

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BOSTON (Reuters) - Rhode Island police said on Thursday they had found “no evidence” of a gunman at a university campus that was locked down after students reported an armed man in a lecture hall.

The University of Rhode Island lifted an order issued earlier locking down its Kingston campus after the lecture hall was evacuated because of the reports.

The incident began when a professor heard a man outside a classroom describing himself as “a good guy” with a gun, said Captain James Manni of the Rhode Island State Police. The professor immediately had his students take cover and later evacuate their classroom.

“No evidence was found that an active firearm or active shooter was there,” Manni said. Police had learned students at the school were participating in an unofficial “zombie week,” he added.

“It was possibly some type of game that was being played,” Manni said, adding that a toy gun had recovered.

As a precautionary measure, the university canceled all classes at the Kingston campus, about 30 miles south of Providence in the southern portion of the smallest U.S. state.

Educators and police remain on alert for possible shooting incidents after a lone gunman attacked an elementary school in Connecticut in December, killing 20 young children and six adults.

Reporting by Scott Malone; Editing by Paul Thomasch and Christopher Wilson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.