Factbox: A list of Richard D. Zanuck films
July 13, 2012 / 9:56 PM / 5 years ago

Factbox: A list of Richard D. Zanuck films

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Legendary Hollywood producer Richard D. Zanuck died of a heart attack on Friday in Los Angeles at age 77. He earned fame as both a studio boss and independent producer, receiving an Oscar for producing 1989’s “Driving Miss Daisy”.

Following are some of the films made under his supervision as both a studio executive and a producer.

As production chief at 20th Century, Zanuck supervised:

“The Sound of Music” (1965)

“Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid” (1969)

“Patton” (1970)

“The French Connection” (1971)

“M*A*S*H” (1972)

As a Warner Bros senior vice president, he oversaw:

“The Exorcist” (1973)

“Blazing Saddles” (1974)

With partner David Brown in the Zanuck/Brown Co, the pair made such films as:

“Jaws” (1975)

“Jaws 2” (1978)

“Cocoon” (1985)

As an independent producer, The Zanuck Co helped create:

“Driving Miss Daisy” (1989)

“Mulholland Falls” (1996)

“Deep Impact” (1998)

“Rules of Engagement” (2000)

“Planet of the Apes” (2001)

“Road to Perdition” (2002)

“Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” (2005)

“Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street” (2007)

“Clash of the Titans” (2010)

“Alice in Wonderland” (2010)

“Dark Shadows” (2012)

Reporting by Courtney Garcia; Editing by Richard Chang

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
