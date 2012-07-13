FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Film producer Richard D. Zanuck dies, age 77
July 13, 2012 / 8:51 PM / in 5 years

Film producer Richard D. Zanuck dies, age 77

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Producer Richard D. Zanuck of "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" poses at the film's premiere in Hollywood in this July 10, 2005 file photo. REUTERS/Fred Prouser/Files

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Hollywood movie producer Richard D. Zanuck, whose films include Oscar winner “Driving Miss Daisy,” died on Friday of a heart attack, his spokesman said in a statement. He was 77.

“Richard D. Zanuck, one of the film industry’s most progressive and distinguished leaders died today (Friday, July 13th) of a heart attack in Los Angeles at age 77,” spokesman Jeff Sanderson said in a statement.

Zanuck, the son of early Hollywood mogul Darryl Zanuck, earned numerous awards over more than 50 years of making movies, and he ran the 20th Century Fox film studio at a time when it cranked out hits such as “The Sound of Music,” “Patton” and “The French Connection,” which all went on to win best film Oscars.

As a producer with business partner David Brown, he helped usher into theaters hits such as “Jaws,” “The Sting” and “Cocoon.”

Zanuck continued to be active in Hollywood throughout his life, working recently on movie “Dark Shadows,” which starred Johnny Depp and was directed by Tim Burton.

He is survived by his wife Lili Fini Zanuck, sons Harrison and Dean, and nine grandchildren.

Reporting By Bob Tourtellotte; Editing by Bernard Orr

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
