July 25, 2012 / 6:23 PM / in 5 years

Mother of ex-baseball player Cal Ripken abducted, released

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The mother of former baseball All-Star Cal Ripken Jr was briefly abducted at gunpoint and released unharmed, police said on Wednesday.

A man carrying a handgun approached Vi Ripken, 74, at her Maryland home on Tuesday morning. He forced her into her car and fled the area, the Aberdeen, Maryland, Police Department said in a statement.

Ripken was found in her car near her home on Wednesday morning and is resting with family members, the statement said.

Police are looking for a white man in his late 30s to early 40s wearing a light-colored shirt, camouflage pants and glasses.

Vi Ripken’s son Cal was a two-time American League Most Valuable Player for the Baltimore Orioles. Nicknamed “Iron Man,” he holds the major league record for most consecutive games played, at 2,632.

Reporting by Ian Simpson; editing by Todd Eastham

