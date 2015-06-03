$1 million bail for California woman charged in road rage death of Navy officer

SAN DIEGO (Reuters) - A San Diego judge set bail at $1 million on Tuesday for a 25-year-old woman charged with murder in what police said was a road rage killing of a U.S. Navy special operations officer on a busy freeway.

Darla Renee Jackson is accused of ramming her car into the back of Zachary Buob’s motorcycle on Thursday afternoon and then driving over the 39-year-old man as he lay on the ground on a freeway in Chula Vista, south of San Diego.

Jackson pleaded innocent to the charges in a courtroom packed with scores of bikers and uniformed sailors who turned out in support of the victim. She could face a sentence of 15 years to life in prison if convicted.

Prosecutors say Buob and Jackson were both driving on I-5 freeway when an altercation occurred. Buob took a transition ramp to an eastbound highway and Jackson followed in her car.

“The defendant pushed the motorcycle 300 feet until he fell to the ground and then she drove over him,” Deputy District Attorney Laura Evans said. “From the witness statements, it appears it was a deliberate and intentional act.”

Jackson’s lawyer, Stephen Cline, said Buob “sped by her on a motorcycle and got angry about something and kicked her car, which she had just bought. He kicked her car hard enough for her to swerve and she wanted to get his information to give it to the police.”

“She’s sorry, she’s upset, she’s scared, she’s very worried about her 3-year-old daughter and she’s facing a murder charge,” Cline said.