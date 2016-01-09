FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Suspect in Southeast jewelry store robberies under arrest - FBI
January 9, 2016 / 11:01 PM / 2 years ago

Suspect in Southeast jewelry store robberies under arrest - FBI

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A suspect in a series of jewelry store robberies across the U.S. Southeast was arrested on Friday after law enforcement authorities fielded multiple tips from the public, the FBI said on Saturday.

Abigail Lee Kemp, 24, was taken into custody without incident in Smyrna, Georgia, by agents from the FBI’s Atlanta Division assisting the bureau’s Jacksonville, Florida, office with the investigation.

A second individual who was accompanying Kemp at the time of her arrest was also in custody, the FBI said in a statement. It declined to identify the person pending further investigation.

Video footage from security cameras showing a woman stealing jewelry at several stores was shown this week by national news networks.

Reporting by Frank McGurty; Editing by James Dalgleish

