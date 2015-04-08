Trio who fled after robbing L.A. store sent to prison for decades

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - A man who raped a worker during an armed invasion of a Nordstrom Rack store in Los Angeles two years ago was sentenced on Wednesday to 193 years behind bars, while his two accomplices in the robbery were sent to prison for decades.

The January 2013 incident at a shopping center drew widespread attention after the three robbers forced employees of the clothing store to strip to their underwear, and then escaped before police could surround the business.

“I cannot fathom the terror that the victims in this matter felt,” Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Ronald Coen said at the sentencing hearing.

Raymond Sherman Jr., 36, was found guilty last month of the forcible rape of an employee at the store, kidnapping and second-degree robbery. Prior criminal convictions contributed to his lengthy sentence of 193 years in prison.

His half-brother, Everett Oneal Allen, 26, was sentenced to 37 years after being found guilty of 14 counts of second-degree robbery and one count of assault with a deadly weapon.

The third robber, Troy Marsay Hammock, 31, was found guilty of 14 counts of second-degree robbery and was sentenced to 41 years in prison.

The three men were armed with a pistol and a knife when they stormed into the shop on a Friday afternoon at the Promenade at Howard Hughes Center in the city’s Westchester district.

They took 13 women and a man hostage, and locked most of them in a storage room for hours. The victims were rescued after midnight by a police SWAT team.

The robbers had fled, but were arrested within days, said Jane Robison, a spokeswoman for the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office.

Prosecutor Cynthia Barnes read the court a statement on Wednesday from the store employee who Sherman was found to have sexually assaulted, and who called him a “sick rapist.”

“You had no right to touch my body, my body is my temple,” the woman, whose full name was not given at the hearing, said in the statement. “You invaded, you robbed and raped my body.”