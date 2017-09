The Rockettes, the all-women precision dance company known for their synchronized kicks, is preparing to kick off the holiday season in New York.

All 80 dancers took part at a rehearsal of “New York at Christmas” on Thursday, part of the Radio City Christmas Spectacular. The Rockettes practice six hours a day, six days a week for the occasion.

The annual show has been a New York holiday tradition since 1933. While some routines have remained almost unchanged since, others are updated each year.