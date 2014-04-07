FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Factbox: Mickey Rooney on love and marriage
#Entertainment News
April 7, 2014 / 5:20 AM / 3 years ago

Factbox: Mickey Rooney on love and marriage

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Mickey Rooney’s eight marriages cost him lots of money but they also provided him plenty of material for jokes. Here are some of his comments on marriage.

* “Always get married early in the morning. That way, if it doesn’t work out, you haven’t wasted a whole day.”

* “I have so many wives and children that I don’t know which house to go to first on Christmas.”

* “I‘m the only man in the world with a marriage license made out to whom it may concern.”

* “When I say, ‘I do,’ the justice of the peace replies, ‘I know, I know.'”

* “Pumping gas into another man’s car.” - Rooney’s definition of alimony.

* In a more serious mood, he once said: “Nobody’s proud about having eight wives ... You’re supposed to marry your childhood sweetheart and go off into the sunset ... saying, ‘It’s forever, darling.’ It doesn’t work out like that and every marriage and every divorce are like a five-car crash.”

Compiled by Bill Trott; Edited by Ian Simpson and Paul Tait

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
