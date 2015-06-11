FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Rapper Rick Ross arrested for marijuana possession: official
Sections
Featured
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Hurricane Costs
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
U.N. to vote on weakened North Korea sanctions
North Korea
U.N. to vote on weakened North Korea sanctions
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Entertainment News
June 11, 2015 / 3:40 AM / 2 years ago

Rapper Rick Ross arrested for marijuana possession: official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Rapper Rick Ross performs during an official weigh-in for Floyd Mayweather Jr. of the U.S. and Marcos Maidana of Argentina ahead of their welterweight boxing match at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada September 12, 2014. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

(Reuters) - Rapper Rick Ross was arrested on Wednesday in Georgia for marijuana possession, according to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.

The 39-year-old Ross, whose legal name is William Leonard Roberts II, was pulled over at around 4 p.m. on Highway 279 in Georgia for a window tint violation, according to an official with the sheriff’s office, who declined to be named.

Deputies went to his car, smelled marijuana, and after searching the vehicle placed Ross under arrest for possession, the officer said. As of 11 p.m., he was still in Fayette County Jail, the official said.

Fayette County is part of the Atlanta metropolitan area.

A representative for Ross was not immediately available for comment. Ross has previously been arrested for marijuana possession, according to media reports.

Reporting by Mary Wisniewski; Editing by Robert Birsel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.