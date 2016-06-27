FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
World Rotary Tiller Championship sets pulses racing in Arkansas
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Energy & Environment
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Lifestyle
June 27, 2016 / 9:20 PM / a year ago

World Rotary Tiller Championship sets pulses racing in Arkansas

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

EMERSON, Arkansas - With the aim of winning a $500 prize and just having fun, men and women grabbed the handlebars of garden tillers and dashed to the finish line in the World Championship Rotary Tiller Race on Saturday.

The race, which began as part of the PurpleHull Pea Festival in 1990, has become the highlight of the event. Competitors try to make it across the 200-foot (61-meter) dirt course in the fastest time without falling down.

“It’s fun, there’s nothing like it,” said racer Westley Houldridge when asked why he competes. 

Trevor Ridling won the men’s championship and Courtney Davis captured the women’s title.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.