Hillary Clinton: no substitute for 'constant engagement' with Putin
#Politics
July 4, 2015 / 7:10 PM / 2 years ago

Hillary Clinton: no substitute for 'constant engagement' with Putin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Former United States Secretary of State and Democratic candidate for president Hillary Clinton speaks to supporters during a campaign event in Glen, New Hampshire, July 4, 2015. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter

GLEN, N.H. (Reuters) - Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton said on Saturday the United States has to be “much smarter” about how it deals with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“That’s why we have to be much smarter in how we deal with Putin and how we deal with his ambitions,” Clinton said at a campaign event. “He’s not an easy man ... But I don’t think there is any substitute other than constant engagement.”

Reporting by Amanda Becker; Writing by Eric Beech; Editing by Sandra Maler

