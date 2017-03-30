FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Democrat Schiff says House Russia probe needs to go forward
March 30, 2017 / 5:25 PM / 5 months ago

Democrat Schiff says House Russia probe needs to go forward

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence ranking member Representative Adam Schiff (D-CA) speaks with reporters at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., March 24, 2017.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The top Democrat on the House of Representatives intelligence committee said on Thursday the chamber's investigation into Russian meddling in the U.S. election needs to go forward despite whatever obstacles it may face.

"One way or another, the investigation has to take place," Representative Adam Schiff told reporters. "We're carrying on."

Schiff, who on Monday called the panel's Republican chairman, Devin Nunes, to recuse himself, said it was up to House Speaker Paul Ryan and Nunes to decide who leads the probe, but that they would have to "articulate why and how they feel that can be done credibly."

Reporting by Timothy Ahmann

